Brokerages Set $9.00 Price Target for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Colony Credit Real Estate’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 225 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $5.17. 461,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,956. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $686.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 490.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 711.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

