Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) PT at $17.90

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.90.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQUA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th.
Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 533,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,127. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.