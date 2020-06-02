Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) PT at $17.90

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQUA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 533,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,127. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.