Brokerages Set IAA (NYSE:IAA) PT at $49.00

Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,618. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IAA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $4,755,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in IAA by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in IAA by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 362,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 102,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,438,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

