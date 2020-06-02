Brokerages Set So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) Price Target at $16.65

So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on So-Young International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on So-Young International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. 86 Research raised So-Young International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SY traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,474. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $944.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). So-Young International had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. So-Young International’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

