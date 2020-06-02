Brokerages Set Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) PT at $10.50

Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

TPCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of TPCO stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tribune Publishing has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,313,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 876.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 839,452 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 177,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

