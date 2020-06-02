Brokerages Set Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) PT at GBX 131.67

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 131.67 ($1.73).

BBOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, May 4th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 143.10 ($1.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,775,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 162.60 ($2.14).

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) by GBX (0.26) ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 746.0000164 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51%.

In other news, insider Karen Whitworth purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,360 ($25,466.98).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

