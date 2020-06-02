BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BZZUY remained flat at $$9.09 during trading on Tuesday. BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

Get BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR alerts:

About BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, and Mexico. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.