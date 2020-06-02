BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BZZUY remained flat at $$9.09 during trading on Tuesday. BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.
About BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR
