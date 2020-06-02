Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $43.75 million and approximately $53,810.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00696660 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003187 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001712 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.