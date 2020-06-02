Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Given $17.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cadiz an industry rank of 63 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CDZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Grant sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $98,746.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,891 shares in the company, valued at $915,272.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cadiz by 36.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 34.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cadiz by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cadiz by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 100,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

