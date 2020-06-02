Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.89, 728,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 925,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $303.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.18 million. Caleres had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Caleres by 5,295.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Caleres by 32.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

