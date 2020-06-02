Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Director Sells C$129,125.00 in Stock

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.65, for a total value of C$129,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,807,543.40.

Raymond Gregory Basler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calian Group alerts:

On Friday, May 29th, Raymond Gregory Basler sold 1,200 shares of Calian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.40, for a total value of C$61,680.00.

On Monday, May 25th, Raymond Gregory Basler sold 600 shares of Calian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.28, for a total value of C$31,368.00.

CGY traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$53.10. 18,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.94. The company has a market cap of $490.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. Calian Group Ltd has a one year low of C$31.29 and a one year high of C$55.00.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$104.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd will post 2.6900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 25th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGY shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Calian Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.