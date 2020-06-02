Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.72. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 374,637 shares.

CPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $291.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,868.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,908 shares in the company, valued at $58,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,150,000 shares of company stock worth $933,000. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 356,102 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,176,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 636,867 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

