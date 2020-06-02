Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Downgraded to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of Canopy Growth to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a neutral rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.27.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,077,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,057. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $97,497,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.