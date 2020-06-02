Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $330,800.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director David Leslie Adams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $330,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Leslie Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, June 1st, David Leslie Adams sold 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $352,800.00.

Shares of CDLX traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,134. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $107.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.29 and a beta of 2.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 342,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,020.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 325,903 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 16,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 314,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDLX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.