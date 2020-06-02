Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Buys $25,162.35 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Michael Loeffel purchased 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $25,162.35. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $352,031.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Loeffel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Michael Loeffel purchased 1,370 shares of Carriage Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $25,002.50.

On Monday, March 30th, Michael Loeffel purchased 2,250 shares of Carriage Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Michael Loeffel purchased 1,250 shares of Carriage Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $18,187.50.

Shares of CSV stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 178,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,917. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $334.58 million, a PE ratio of 89.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.85 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

