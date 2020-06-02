Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $132,161.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.75 or 0.04660586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002270 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

