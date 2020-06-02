Castle Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Castle has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $22,346.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00822050 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00021673 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00189338 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003130 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000780 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,016,139 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.