Ccore Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 69.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a market cap of $9,370.07 and $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.02058277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00180595 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046127 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029191 BTC.

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

