Celer Network Hits Market Cap of $10.39 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Binance. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and $2.92 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.75 or 0.04660586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002270 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,754,877,875 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Gate.io, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

