Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading 5.6% Higher

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.75, 5,552,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 8,342,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,325 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 275,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,769,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,471 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 744.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,204,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,406,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

