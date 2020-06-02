Change Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Change token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Change has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Change has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $3,064.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.75 or 0.04660586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002270 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

About Change

Change (CRYPTO:CAG) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,673,647 tokens. Change’s official message board is medium.com/@changeinvest . Change’s official website is changeinvest.com . Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Change Token Trading

Change can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars.

