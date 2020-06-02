ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0016

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $523,620.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, LBank and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028574 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001244 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,528.76 or 1.00196100 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000993 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00076288 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, EXX, Huobi, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Binance, BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

