Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE):

5/15/2020 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/13/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2020 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $44.00 to $23.00.

5/6/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/23/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $42.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $41.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $43.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CAKE traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $932.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 43.54%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $10,261,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $1,190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

