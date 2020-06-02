Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cheesecake Factory to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. 2,597,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,013. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $932.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 46.70%. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.