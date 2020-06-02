Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.01. 5,195,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,683,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.