China Shenhua Energy – (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

China Shenhua Energy – (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.589 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from China Shenhua Energy’s previous annual dividend of $0.42.

OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. China Shenhua Energy has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

CSUAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.