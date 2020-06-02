CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.17

Shares of CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CHORUS LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get CHORUS LTD/S alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for CHORUS LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHORUS LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.