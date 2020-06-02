Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Receives $12.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBB. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cincinnati Bell from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,440,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 101,496 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 192.1% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,186,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 780,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 2,146.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,131,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 1,080,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.74. 265,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,769. Cincinnati Bell has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.