Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.52 Million

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce $225.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.56 million and the lowest is $225.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $238.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. BidaskClub cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

In related news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.83. 706,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,917. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

