Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $46.31. 14,382,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,476,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

