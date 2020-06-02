Clearstar (LON:CLSU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.00

Shares of Clearstar Inc (LON:CLSU) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.49), with a volume of 53145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.55).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Clearstar in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25.

ClearStar, Inc provides technology and services to the background check industry, supporting background screening companies, employers, and employees with their recruitment and employment application decisions and human capital management primarily in the United States. It provides employment intelligence to its clients through a suite of IT applications for day-to-day use in their business.

