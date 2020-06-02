Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Gap Up to $10.96

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.42, but opened at $10.96. Cloudera shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 411,197 shares changing hands.

CLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cloudera from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $1,078,561.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,059,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,910.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,160,056 shares of company stock valued at $9,873,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

