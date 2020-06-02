CoinUs (CNUS) Achieves Market Cap of $432,692.29

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 76.8% against the dollar. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $432,692.29 and $394.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003979 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

