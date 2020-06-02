CoinUs (CNUS) Market Capitalization Tops $435,455.53

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. CoinUs has a total market cap of $435,455.53 and $186.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 78.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004016 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000519 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000088 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

