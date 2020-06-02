Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Trading 6.2% Higher

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.49, 536,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 799,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 490.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 555,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

