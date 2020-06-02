Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Trading 6.2% Higher

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.49, 536,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 799,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 555,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
