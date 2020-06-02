ColossusXT (COLX) Trading 28% Lower Over Last Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.30 million and $1,524.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000497 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,092,668,916 coins and its circulating supply is 12,051,627,089 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

