Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.76. 30,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,626. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average is $98.81. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $69.98 and a 12-month high of $114.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.61.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.