Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELP shares. HSBC raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

ELP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. 1,013,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the first quarter worth $105,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the first quarter worth $106,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

