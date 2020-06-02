Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.40

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 1054649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGEN. ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compugen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.84.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 700.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Compugen by 688.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

