Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.40

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 1054649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGEN. ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compugen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.84.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 700.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Compugen by 688.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)
Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.