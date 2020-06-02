Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 16.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Fondren Management LP increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. 5,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $321.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.