Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNCE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNCE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 72,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,876. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 97,236.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. Research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

