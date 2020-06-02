Content Value Network (CVNT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $233,345.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $233,345.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, BitForex and UEX. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.02064997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00180634 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029039 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitMax and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

