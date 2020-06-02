Contentos One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.49 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Contentos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $8.49 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.65 or 0.04635099 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00054515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002643 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010462 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,265,643,154 tokens. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

