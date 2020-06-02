Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $337.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 116.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 328,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 59,335 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 44.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 65,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,301 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,440,000 after acquiring an additional 258,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

COO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.35. 157,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,047. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

