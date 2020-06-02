Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.71). Cooper Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 372.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra cut their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,528. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

