Cortex (CTXC) Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Cortex has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $25.71 million and $13.31 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.59 or 0.04517227 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00054586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002687 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Coin Trading

