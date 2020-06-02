Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $4.44. Coty shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 970,240 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,205,000 after buying an additional 56,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,628,000 after purchasing an additional 570,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Coty by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,255,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,560 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Coty by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,012,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,006,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

