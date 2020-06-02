Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 62.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,368. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $98,808.31.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

