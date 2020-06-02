Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 77.1% per year over the last three years.

DHY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,968. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

In other news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

