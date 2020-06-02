Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Given $13.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $13.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Crescent Capital BDC an industry rank of 219 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

CCAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

CCAP stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. 51,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,886. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.61 million and a PE ratio of 7.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.